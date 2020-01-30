013020_ham_oakdressforsuccess

Representatives from Men's Wearhouse in Mays Landing visited Oakcrest High School recently to present their Dress for Success program to business students. The presentation incuded topics such as networking, job interviews, resume skills and proper attire for job interviews.

 Julie Hazard / Provided

Representatives from Men's Wearhouse in Mays Landing visited Oakcrest High School recently to present their Dress for Success program to business students. The presentation incuded topics such as networking, job interviews, resume skills and proper attire for job interviews.

Tags

Load comments