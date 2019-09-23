HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — More than 1,200 guests attended the ninth annual Wine and Food Festival at Lake Lenape Park on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21 and 22. The event was presented by the Mays Landing Merchants Association.
Visitors had the opportunity to sample and purchase wines from nine South Jersey wineries. A wide variety of food vendors and crafters were also on hand to sample and sell their products to event attendees. Live entertainment was provided in three areas of the park for the guests as they sampled the wines.
