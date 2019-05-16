Mother's Day pics Milkshakes for Mom

Atlantic County Library System/Mays Landing shook things up a little early for Mother’s Day on Wednesday, May 8 at 6 p.m. All children and their caregivers were welcome to celebrate the holiday with the "Milkshakes for Mom" program that evening. The branch treated the special ladies to a fresh, homemade vanilla or chocolate milkshake and Mom's choice of toppings -- including sprinkles, whipped cream and a cherry -- to make it just the way she likes! While they sipped, the moms enjoyed making unique crafts and cards together with their kids. The free event was sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.