HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — On Tuesday evening, Aug. 8, the annual National Night Out event co-hosted by the Hamilton Township Police Department took place in the Hamilton Mall parking lot.
Visitors viewed numerous demonstrations and spoke to representatives of numerous public safety agencies as well as other organizations at their displays. Children’s activities included face painting, a mechanical shark ride, fireman training and the HTPD dunk tank.
Live music was provided by the Dirty Dozen. Numerous food vendors were on hand.
Mayor Art Schenker presented a proclamation to Hamilton Mall Marketing Manager Crystal Rodriguez in gratitude to the mall for sponsoring and hosting the event. Schenker also urged attendees to visit the displays of the emergency services on hand and to thank them for their service.