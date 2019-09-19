HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — An armada of more than 20 boats of various shapes and sizes sailed on the Great Egg Harbor River on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 14, for the annual Night of Lights celebration. The event was sponsored by the Mays Landing Yacht Club.
A large contingent of area residents cheered when the boats arrived at the bulkhead in Mays Landing, where they were judged at Yogi’s All American Dockside Grill and Bar.
In addition to the boats, nine homes along the route decorated their docks for the occasion.
At the completion of the parade the boat crews and dock owners retreated to Merrill’s Inn in Belcoville where they enjoyed refreshments during the awards ceremony.
The first-place award for the boats was presented to the team that manned a jail-themed boat captained by Tom Mackleer. Second place went to Captain Joe Maneri for his boat that featured a Sponge Bob theme. Dave and Steph Cohen rounded out the awards by taking third place for its Jamaican Me Crazy presentation.
The Johnson family was awarded Best Dock for its Area 51 theme.
Mike Puggi serves as commodore of the club and addressed the award winners. “You all did a fantabulous job,” he said. “You went over and above.”
Sponsors of the event included Merrill’s Inn, Yogi’s All American Dockside Grill and Bar, Shady River Marina, Mays Landing Diner, Laureldale Pub and Maritzio’s Pizzeria.
