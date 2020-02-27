HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Hess Educational Complex Library hosted a visit from nonfiction author Ellen Labrecque on Friday, February 21. The author has written more than twenty books and is a former senior editor for Sports Illustrated for Kids. Seven of her books are from the Who Was biography series that includes over 150 biographies and is also a television series on Netflix.
The author, who lives in Yardley, Pennsylvania, spoke to students in grades four and five during two assembly programs. In her presentations Labrecque encouraged the students to learn about history through biographies. “We ordered ninety new books from the Who Was series for the library this year and ever since talking about the series and the author we can’t keep the books on the shelves,” School Librarian Kristen Mulraney said. “The students are checking them out daily to read about important people like Mother Teresa, Rosa Parks, The Beatles, etc.”
“Ellen LaBrecque has published seven biographies from the Who Was series including: Who Was Princess Diana? Who Was Henry VIII? Who Was Maya Angelou? Who Was Che Guevera? Who Was Winston Churchill? Who Was Frank Lloyd Wright? And Who Was David Beckham? which will be available this July.”
Mulraney added that Labrecque also plans to add biographies about Frank Sinatra, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant in the near future.
During her presentation the author held up a shoe worn by O’Neal that he gave to her when she interviewed him while working for Sports Illustrated Kids. “This was while he was playing for the Orlando Magic,” Labrecque said. “He wore a new pair of shoes for each game.”
The author said that it takes about four or five months to research a subject for a biography. “The longest it has taken me was more than a year for Winston Churchill,” she said.
Labrecque attended a special luncheon for the winners of a contest held for fifth graders. To promote and celebrate the Who Was series, librarians Kristen Mulraney and Rachel Husta collaborated with technology teachers, Michael Draper and Maegan Pollinger and art teachers Carla Burke and Michael Guedes. With instruction and guidance from these teachers, students created a Who Is biography cover for an autobiography. One winner from each fifth-grade class was selected for the pizza party in the Hess Complex lobby with the author. The fifty fifth grade library helpers were treated to a special dessert party at the end of the day with the author to thank them for their volunteer service in the library.
“This event was a success because it put books in the hands of our students,” Mulraney said. “The library purchased ninety books from the Who Was series and they are always checked out of the library. Students bought many of her autographed books and we are having wonderful discussions about the biographies they are reading. We are fortunate to go to school in a district that invites authors and illustrators to motivate and encourage our students to become lifelong learners.”
The event was funded by the Hamilton Township PTA.
