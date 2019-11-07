HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Oakcrest High School held its annual Athletic Wall of Fame Induction ceremony Oct. 18.
Following a dinner reception at Mays Landing Country Club, the honorees attended the unveiling of their plaques in the school gymnasium lobby and were introduced at halftime festivities at the home football game against Cedar Creek in the evening.
Falcon Pride is shown each year as students serve as escorts, band and choir members perform, and the Girls Athletic Association joins in the special event.
