103119_ham_oaklabcoats

Newly coated Oakcrest junior biomedical students are joined by their presenters, senior biomed students.

 Julie Hazard / Submitted

Oakcrest High School held its third annual Biomedical Laboratory Coat Ceremony at the school on Friday, Oct. 11. The event honors students in the Biomedical Magnet Program, signifying their successful completion of the first two years of the course. 46 juniors were honored at the event, as each one was presented with a white laboratory coat by the senior biomedical students. Dr. Robert Beach, Retired Medical Director of the Laboratory & Cancer Program at Shore Medical Center, gave the welcome address during the opening presentation.

Biomedical teachers Kristine Demark, Tiffany O'Connor and John Yacoub conducted the event, with parents and guests attending. See Oakcrest.net for more information about magnet programs.

Load comments