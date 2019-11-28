HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Oakcrest Dance Booster Club will sponsor its annual Holiday Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Oakcrest High School, 1824 Dr. Dennis Foreman Drive, featuring shopping, food and raffles.
Call 609-625-0038 for information and vendor registration.
