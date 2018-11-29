Oakcrest dance students to present winter concert

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The dance program and Dance Booster Club at Oakcrest High School have a pair of events planned in December.
The Dance Booster Club will hold its annual Holiday Craft Show 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in the Oakcrest cafeteria with more than 50 vendors. shopping, food and raffles.
And on Friday, Dec. 14, the dance program will hold its annual Winter Dance Concert at 6:30 p.m. in the school auditorium. Dance composition students will present original dance works.
The program is free.