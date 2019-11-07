Center Stage Follies of Oakcrest High School will present the Neil Simon comedy “Rumors”, on Friday, November 15th and Saturday November 16th at 6:30 at the school’s auditorium.
The story begins as Charley and Myra Brock are celebrating their 10th anniversary and have invited all their good friends. Chris and Ken Gorman, a legal couple, are the first ones to arrive. They show up only to find that Myra is missing and Charley has “accidentally” shot himself in the ear. Charley is the deputy Mayor of New York City and, hoping to avoid a scandal, Ken and Chris go about covering up what they assume to be the truth of the situation. As the rest of the guest arrive, the story of Charley and Myra’s anniversary evening gone awry grows and develops. In the end all the guests are complicit in a cover up that no one even really understands, but the fantastical events of the evening are hilarious.
The play stars Sal Chiaramonte and Emily Tunney as Ken and Chris Gorman, Colin Luderitz and Scarlett McCourt as Lennie and Claire Ganz, Elliott Newman and Katie Compton as Erinie and Cookie Cusack, Amari Anaya and Ronique Phillips as Glenn and Cassie Cooper, and Isaiah Watson and Nadia Bougioukas as Officers Welch and Pudney.
The play is under the direction of Kimberly Tunney with technical design by Ed Clark and Richard Tinsley. Tickets are $8.00 for students and seniors and $10.00 for adults and will be available at the door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.