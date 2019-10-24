102419_ham_oakcancer

Oakcrest students and staff gathered to support breast cancer awareness.

 Julie Hazard / Submitted

Oakcrest students and faculty filled the football field and bleachers on Friday, Oct. 18 to participate in "Pink Day," creating a giant heart during October Breast Cancer Awareness Month to honor survivors, remember those lost to the disease and to support the progress being made to defeat breast cancer. The day was also a Denim day for staff with proceeds of $265 going to METAvivor, a non-profit volunteer organization that funds research for longevity and quality of life for patients living with stage 4 breast cancer. The annual event is sponsored by Oakcrest Girls Athletic Association.

Tags

Load comments