Oakcrest students and faculty filled the football field and bleachers on Friday, Oct. 18 to participate in "Pink Day," creating a giant heart during October Breast Cancer Awareness Month to honor survivors, remember those lost to the disease and to support the progress being made to defeat breast cancer. The day was also a Denim day for staff with proceeds of $265 going to METAvivor, a non-profit volunteer organization that funds research for longevity and quality of life for patients living with stage 4 breast cancer. The annual event is sponsored by Oakcrest Girls Athletic Association.
Oakcrest GAA hosts Pink Day for breast cancer support
- Submitted by Julie Hazard, GEHR news/media coordinator
-
- 0
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
ROOFING SIDING WE DO REPAIRS All Phases of Construction! Painting, Power washing, Bathroom, …
K H COINS AND JEWELRY Buying Jewelry, Coins, Stamps, Gold, Silver, Platinum & Collectibl…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.