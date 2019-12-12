The Oakcrest High School Guidance Department held its annual AP Scholars ceremony Nov. 27 at the school.
Seven students received recognition through the College Board. The AP Scholars designation is granted to students who receive a grade of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams. Those students are Anshruta Chidananda, Jacqueline Copperman, Christopher Dib and Shawn McCourt.
Trey Johnson received the designation AP scholar with honor, which is granted to students who receive an average grade of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and a grade of 3 or higher on four or more of those exams.
Vivek Kolli and Andy Nguyen received the designation of AP scholar with distinction, which is granted to students who receive an average grade of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken and a grade of 3 or higher on five or more of those exams. They were also Commended Students in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
