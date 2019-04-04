Oakcrest High School Media hosts Davies Middle School 8th Graders for 'Media Day'

On Wednesday, March 13, The Oakcrest Media program hosted over 30 8th grade students from William Davies Middle school for their 2nd annual "Davies Media Day," which gives 8th graders currently attending the middle school an opportunity to experience all that Oakcrest media has to offer. The event, coordinated and run by Oakcrest media teachers Charles Lockwood and Jason Thomas, gives a unique opportunity to a select group of Davies students to partner with Oakcrest media students for the day. Student groups worked together collaboratively throughout the day to create a variety of video and tv production projects ranging from promotional videos, news reports and commercials. Davies students were joined by Davies staff members Rachel Robinson and Scott Meile to get first hand experience in camera operation, acting and editing from media students in the TV studio and editing facility. Senior media student Alana Conti who helped plan the event, said that "working with the students from Davies was rewarding and fun-we are able to teach the next generation of Oakcrest students about the things we love and allow them to experience the great things Oakcrest offers before they become a student here". Completed projects can be viewed by students at Davies later this month and in the community on Oakcrest's monthly news program "The Falcon Forum" on local access channels.