On Saturday, Oct. 26, Oakcrest High School held its annual Open House, affording the local community and prospective future students an opportunity to look over and learn all about

the school.

Principal James Reina stated "the building looked amazing, the decorations from Student Council's Spirit Week gave it such a warm feel, and the special room signs and the art work were all great touches." In addition to the exceptional extracurricular activities, Oakcrest

offers an Early College Program, fantastic elective programs, as well as Magnet Programs in Biomedical Science and Air Force JROTC in Aerospace Science and Leadership.

The Open House helps to build educational relationships and develop a sense of community at school. For more information about programs offered at Oakcrest High School, visit the school's website at www.oakcrest.net.

