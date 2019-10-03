100319_ham_oakactivityfair

Oakcrest Media students from left, Gianna DiGregorio, Jackson Gatens, and Paige Mlynarczyk, represented their activity.

 Julie Hazard / Submitted

Oakcrest High School Student Council held its annual Activity Fair on Sept. 18 at the school. The afternoon event afforded the freshmen an opportunity to find their passion or get involved in something worthwhile as clubs, activities and sports representatives "sold" their programs at school year's beginning.

Tags

Load comments