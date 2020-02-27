Recently, Oakcrest High School Student Council hosted their annual LTC leadership event at Oakcrest, featuring guest speakers and team-building activities, all focused on the theme of "climbing the mountain of success."
The underclassmen participating in the all-day event were selected by coaches, teachers and advisers to be led by upperclassmen student leaders to experience a variety of activities. This year's speakers were Trinity Jagdeo, founder of the non-profit organization "From We Can't, to We Can," which aims to help students living with disabilities in our community. Also featured speaker, Mike Forrest, an Oakcrest graduate who is the founder of "IamMOREmovement Inc." and is currently working with the youth in our community, inspiring them to make positive impacts in the world around them.
Oakcrest Student Council also hosted the annual 21 Down Dance for the Atlantic County 21 down organization held at the school. Oakcrest invites members of the community living with Down Syndrome to a Valentine's themed dance and social event, featuring a DJ, food and activities for participants. This year, over 75 Oakcrest students volunteered their time to help decorate, serve food, and manage the event with Student Council advisers Jason Thomas and Jason Hearn. For more information about the 21 Down organization of Atlantic County, visit https://www.21down.org.
