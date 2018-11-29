Oakcrest High School Trip to Malcom Bernard

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — On Nov. 13, the Oakcrest Multi-Cultural Club and Guidance held its annual trip to The Malcolm Bernard Historically Black College Fair at Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden.
Forty seniors attended, receiving 115 onsite acceptances to schools such as Florida Memorial, Lincoln University, Hampton University, Shaw, Virginia Union, Virginia State, Maryland Eastern Shore and many more.
Janine Edmonds, guidance counselor and adviser said, "This is the 13th year that Oakcrest has participated, and we will continue the legacy of attending for the education and cultural exposure for our students."