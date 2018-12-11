Oakcrest holds annual AP Scholars ceremony

The Oakcrest High School Guidance Department held its annual AP Scholars ceremony Nov. 21 at the school.
Six students received recognition through the College Board. The AP scholar designation is granted to students who receive a grade of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams. Those students are Landyn Bacanskas, Anna Clarissa Hermoso, Vivek Kolli, Joshua Weber and Jacqueline Wilhelm.
Sebastian Chiaramonte received the designation AP scholar with honor, which is granted to students who receive an average grade of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and a grade of 3 or higher on four or more of those exams.