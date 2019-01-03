Oakcrest holds annual 'Knitathon'

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Knitters of various ages and experience levels met in the Oakcrest High School library Dec. 8 to make more than a dozen scarves to be shipped via the Seamen's Church Institute to merchant mariners spending the holidays at sea and away from their families.
Additionally, almost $200 in pledges was raised, which will go to fund scholarships for Knitting Club graduating seniors and to purchase supplies for next year's newbies.
Spanish teacher Erin Chiappini is the Knitting Club adviser.