Oakcrest High School Air Force Junior ROTC hosted its annual Veterans Day Breakfast on Nov. 13 at the school, honoring local veterans for their service and dedication to our country. Veterans enjoyed a brunch prepared by Oakcrest Culinary Arts students, the Oakcrest Select Choir performed the National Anthem, and keynote speaker was Oakcrest teacher

Jason Brown, U.S. Air Force. A POW/MIA Ceremony, missing man table, was led by Oakcrest Cadet First Lieutenant Daunte Batiz and Cadet Staff Sergeant Autumn Daughtry.

Presentation of Colors was led by Oakcrest's Air Force Junior ROTC Color Guard.

