Recently, students from Oakcrest High School Media classes travelled with media teacher Jason Thomas to various locations in Hamilton Township to work with community partners on a number of video projects. The students worked with Detective Larry Fernan and Chief of Police Greg Ciambrone on public safety announcements for the holiday shopping season at the Hamilton Mall, focusing on safety in public spaces. Additionally, students worked with Jeff Wellington, school psychologist and special projects coordinator at Hess School to oversee production of instructional videos for their PBIS behavioral intervention program for staff and students in their building to view.

