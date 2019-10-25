Submitted by Julie Hazard, GEHR news/media coordinator:
The Oakcrest High School Marching Ambassadors competed in the Tournament of Bands Region 1 and State Championships on the weekend of Oct. 19-20. The State Championships were held Saturday, Oct. 19 at Toms River North High School. Oakcrest competed with four other bands and captured the state championships in Group 1 Open, also winning Best Percussion and Best Color Guard.
On Sunday, Oct. 20, the Marching Ambassadors competed for their fifth consecutive Region Championship at Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees, winning their third 1 Open Championship and fifth in a row. They had a clean sweep of speciality awards, winning Best Music, Best Visual, Best Percussion and Best Color Guard. This weekend, the band travels to Hershey Park in Pennsylvania to compete in the Tournament of Bands Group 1 Open Atlantic Coast Championships.
