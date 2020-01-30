HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Recently, students involved at all levels with the Oakcrest media program traveled to neighboring William Davies Middle School to mentor future media students and collaborate with them on a number of various video projects.
In its fourth year, the joint venture has brought together Oakcrest media teachers Charles Lockwood and Jason Thomas with Scott Meile and Davies staff to allow students from both schools to participate.
Over forty Davies students worked with twenty Oakcrest students throughout the day to create and edit a variety of videos including public service announcements, short films, news reports and shows, along with promotional videos for Davies events.
