Oakcrest media students visit William J. Hughes Tech Center to produce video

Recently, Oakcrest media students traveled to the William J. Hughes Technical Center to produce a promotional video about careers and vocations in the aviation industry.
Senior media student Connor Bond, who has been with the media program for the past four years, said that "it's important to get out into the community not only to put ourselves out there, but to gain an understanding and respect for other fields that we aren't typically exposed to."
The students interviewed tech experts, saw a flight simulator and took a tour of the media facilities on campus.
Teacher Jason Thomas said the experience was "an informative and enlightening insight into what goes on behind the scenes everyday at our airports. The networking opportunities and ability to promote an often overlooked industry was awesome for us to be a part of."