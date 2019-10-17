On Sept. 26, Oakcrest High School's Science Club, in partnership with Winding River Campground, cleaned up 20 bags of trash from the Greater Egg Harbor River. 20 students participated in the clean-up. Pizza and drinks were supplied by Palace Restaurant and Outfitters. Winding River Campground donated boats and services for the crew.
