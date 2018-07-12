ATLANTIC CITY - The Oakcrest High School Select Choir, along with some former graduates, joined Barry Manilow on stage on July 6th and 7th at the Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City to perform during the shows’ finale. Both performances were sellouts.
“We were invited to sing in the concert by one of Barry Manilow's concert coordinators,” Choir Director Richard T. Tinsley II said. “It was pretty exciting. For some of these students and alumni this was a once in a lifetime performance. For the rest of their lives they'll be able to brag that they once sang background for the music legend, Barry Manilow.”
The choir joined with Manilow to sing “I Write the Songs,” “Copacabana” and “Miracle.”
“A majority of the students had no idea who Barry Manilow was, so it really made for fun rehearsals,” Tinsley said. “This allowed me to show them new music and honestly broaden their musical horizons.”
“This is big for our program and for our school. It promotes Oakcrest Performing Arts in a positive way and yet again shows that our music department is a one of a kind, top notch program. The students and parents are extremely happy and thankful to have had this opportunity. Some even felt like celebrities.”
Elena Castillo is a 2017 graduate of Oakcrest who participated in the concert.
"At first it felt really weird, I feel old,” she said. “But it felt good to back in my choir music classroom. I study music in college and what I miss most about music at Oakcrest is that it’s more than music. It’s like family in the Oakcrest Choir and that makes the music and performance that much better."