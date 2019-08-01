On Friday July 26, rising Oakcrest senior Vivek Kolli and his group members presented their summer research as part of the Governor's school of engineering and technology.
In this prestigious program, the students spend four weeks at Rutgers University taking classes, connecting with professionals, peers and professors and working on a research project.
Vivek's group research is titled "integrating electronics with solid structures using 3D circuits." The group designed and 3D printed a bottle and added sensors to test water quality to determine if a water sample is safe to drink.