010220_ham_oakacceptance IMG_4360

From left, students who were informed of their college acceptance on Instant Decision Day at Oakcrest High School, Savannah Smith (Stockton University, $2,000 scholarship for first 2 years; Natalia Giraldo (Stockton University, $2,000 for first 2 years); Jader Esquilan (Stockton University, $2,000 for first 2 years, also Johnson and Wales); Matthew Keller (Bloomfield College $9,000 scholarship); Daniel Zhang (Stockton University, $5,000 scholarship per year); Kyra Nunez (Bloomfield College, $7,000 scholarship, also Johnson and Wales), guidance counselor Mary Alvarado, Supervisor of Guidance John Cocuzza. Not pictured are Jana Mahoud and Tianna Hood, who both were offered $2,000 scholarships at Stockton University for the first 2 years. Hood was also offered a $500 scholarship at Kean University. Chloe Carlson (Stockton University, $2,000 first 2 years; Bloomfield College $9,000 scholarship; Johnson and Wales; Kean University $4,500 for all 4 years.)

 JULIE HAZARD / provided

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Oakcrest High School Guidance recently hosted Instant Decision Day, where representatives from Bloomfield, Johnson and Wales, Kean University and Stockton University interviewed seniors, after which they were informed if they were accepted, including any scholarships. Mary Alvarado, guidance counselor, organized the program.

