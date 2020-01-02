HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Oakcrest High School Guidance recently hosted Instant Decision Day, where representatives from Bloomfield, Johnson and Wales, Kean University and Stockton University interviewed seniors, after which they were informed if they were accepted, including any scholarships. Mary Alvarado, guidance counselor, organized the program.
Oakcrest seniors seek college acceptances on Instant Decision Day
- Submitted by Julie Hazard GEHR news/media coordinator
