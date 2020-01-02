From left, students who were informed of their college acceptance on Instant Decision Day at Oakcrest High School, Savannah Smith (Stockton University, $2,000 scholarship for first 2 years; Natalia Giraldo (Stockton University, $2,000 for first 2 years); Jader Esquilan (Stockton University, $2,000 for first 2 years, also Johnson and Wales); Matthew Keller (Bloomfield College $9,000 scholarship); Daniel Zhang (Stockton University, $5,000 scholarship per year); Kyra Nunez (Bloomfield College, $7,000 scholarship, also Johnson and Wales), guidance counselor Mary Alvarado, Supervisor of Guidance John Cocuzza. Not pictured are Jana Mahoud and Tianna Hood, who both were offered $2,000 scholarships at Stockton University for the first 2 years. Hood was also offered a $500 scholarship at Kean University. Chloe Carlson (Stockton University, $2,000 first 2 years; Bloomfield College $9,000 scholarship; Johnson and Wales; Kean University $4,500 for all 4 years.)