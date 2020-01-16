011620_ham_oakfood IMG_2774.JPEG

Pictured with all of the donated food items at the community food bank is student government President Chase Spencer, a senior at Oakcrest.

 JULIE HAZARD / provided

Recently, Oakcrest High School Student Council conducted its annual holiday food drive, ending the collection period this year with 376 pounds of food, which included over 500 items donated by students, staff and community members. Each year, the student council donates the food collected from the annual event to the South Jersey branch of the Community FoodBank of New Jerey in Egg Harbor Township, to help families in need in our area during the holiday season.

