HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Oakcrest Student Council sponsored several events to celebrate the holiday season.
Members conducted their annual food drive for the local food bank, sponsored Spirit Week with theme days for the students, and held a Holiday Door Decorating Contest that explored holiday customs and traditions from different countries, including Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas.
