Oakcrest Student Council Hosts '21 Down Dance'

On Friday, Feb. 22, Oakcrest High School hosted the Atlantic County 21 Down organization for their annual 21 Down Dance at Oakcrest. Each year, Oakcrest Student Council invites members of the community living with Down Syndrome to the Oakcrest cafeteria for a dance and social event featuring a DJ, food and activities for participants.
This year, over 50 Oakcrest students and 6 Davies Middle School students volunteered their time to help decorate, serve food, dance and manage the event with Student Council advisors Jason Thomas and Jason Hearn. According to Thomas, a Student Council advisor and Oakcrest graduate, the event "is a great time for everyone who attends. Our students enjoy having some fun with members of our community, sharing a laugh and volunteering a few hours of their life to making a difference in their community."
Oakcrest student Trey Sayers, a senior, who has volunteered at the event for the past several years, says "it was a really good time to help out with the event and to have fun with all the people there."
The event is a highlight in a year filled with many activities and events for Student Council members. Thomas says "it's one of the most fun and rewarding events we host at Oakcrest, because it is so much bigger than Oakcrest-it's about sharing with our community the positive aspects of our school with others and bringing smiles to so many faces."
For more information about the 21 Down organization of Atlantic County, visit 21Down.org.