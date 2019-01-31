Oakcrest Student Council hosts leadership conference

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Oakcrest High School Student Council held its annual Leadership Training Conference at the school Friday, Jan. 25.
The all-day event featured team-building exercises, communication- and project-planning workshops, along with break-out sessions to address issues specific to the delegates.
School sport teams, clubs and extracurricular activities had an opportunity to send delegates.
Special guest was Chad Juros, international entertainer/speaker who delighted the students with his magic and his motivational message of surviving childhood leukemia. The conference theme this year was "Don't let obstacles get in your way!"