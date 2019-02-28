Oakcrest students send Valentine's Day love to local seniors

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — While studying the unit of human development dealing with adulthood and the elderly, students in Oakcrest High School general psychology teacher Jason Hearn's class decided to create a Valentine's Day care package for the local Mays Landing nursing and residential living homes.
The packages contained handmade Valentine's Day cards and candy purchased by the class.
The students wanted to make sure that some of the senior citizens in Mays Landing know they are respected and loved. Senior Sabrina Vargas delivered the care packages on Valentine's Day to Woodview Estates and Lake Lenape Residential Health facilities.