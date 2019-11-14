Students in teacher Brandon Wise's business law class at Oakcrest High School went to the Atlantic County Criminal Courts Complex on Friday, Nov. 1.
They sat in Judge Jeffrey Waldman's courtroom where they watched criminal sentencing. Students were able to see how members of the court work together and apply the law to cases that are in the sentencing phase. Students also participated in a Q&A with prosecutors, defense attorneys, a sheriff's officer, and Waldman.
