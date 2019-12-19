121919_ham_oakspanish

Oakcrest High School Spanish Interest Club members visited Stockton University recently for Latino Visitation Day, a program geared to motivate Latino students to attend college. The application process and requirements, financial aid information and a tour were included.

 Julie Hazard / Submitted

Oakcrest High School Spanish Interest Club members visited Stockton University recently for Latino Visitation Day, a program geared to motivate Latino students to attend college. The application process and requirements, financial aid information and a tour were included.

Load comments