HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The annual Oakcrest High School Welcome Wagon again took to the streets on Wednesday, August 7 to welcome four incoming freshmen to the school. The caravan included three school buses of students including members of the band and football and soccer teams, two fire trucks and two police vehicles.
The first stop included visits to two new students who live mere doors away on Princeton Place. As the band members led the way down the street in the Chancellor Place development the dozens of supporters arrived at the door of Isiah Watson who was obviously surprised by the entourage on his lawn.
Amid curious and amused looks by neighbors the group continued down the block to the home of Mike Longo who knew the group was coming. “I didn’t expect so many kids to take part,” he said.
The next stop was at the home of Joshua Barber on Crocus Street in Hamilton Point. Joshua, already clad in an Oakcrest Falcons tee shirt, enthusiastically led the group in reciting the Oakcrest cheer.
The final stop occurred in front of Young’s Skating Center on Park Road. “We live on Route 40 in the western part of the township so we thought this would be a safer spot to gather,” incoming freshman Ava Broadbent said. “My mother surprised me by signing me up for this.”
"This is one of the best things we do all year,” Principal James Reina said. “To see 4 busloads of kids with painted faces, in uniforms, playing music and singing together, we all feel so fortunate to be a part of this place."
"The reaction from the families is terrific. The kids always take a minute or two to get their bearings, but the parents and grandparents and everyone else are so happy for the kids. Their smiles make us all feel good and appreciate the opportunity we have to bring a little piece of Oakcrest to them."
"We have an amazing staff, at least ten teachers and coaches join us every year. I think it's a nice reminder for them why we chose this profession."
"The help from and camaraderie with the Hamilton Police Department and the local fire companies is great. For them to give their time and join us is so appreciated by everyone on our end."
The four incoming freshmen all received goodie bags from the school, the police department and from Atlantic County Freeholder Chairperson Amy Gatto.
Sponsors of the event included Sheppard Bus Company, McDonald's, Chick-fil-A, Godfather's Pizza, Elemen7ts Ice Cream by Nitro Girl & OHS School Store.