 Julie Hazard / Submitted

A wall at Oakcrest High School sends positive vibes as it welcomes new and returning students. . School will open Tuesday, Sept. 3, for a full day of classes. Back to School Night will be Thursday, Sept. 12. Check oakcrest.net for more information.

