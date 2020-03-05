Oakcrest World Language Club members, under the direction of advisers Pam Scheaffer and Colleen Kennedy, adopted a Hamilton Township downtown road for clean up, with four more scheduled for this year. In photo, the group makes a quick rest stop.
Oakcrest World Language Club adopts Hamilton roads for clean up
Submitted by Julie Hazard, GEHR news/media coordinator
