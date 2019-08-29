MAYS LANDING — The local branch of the Atlantic County Library System held an Out-of-this-World Eats crafternoon program on Wednesday, Aug. 14, for kids ages 5 to 12.
The event was in keeping with the 2019 Summer Reading Program theme, "A Universe of Stories," and was sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation. The children enjoyed creating (and eating!) a number of edible space-themed crafts. They made moons and stars out of cheese and ham, constellations out of toothpicks and mini marshmallows, and rockets out of skewers and fruit, pineapple, blueberries and strawberries.
The Mays Landing library branch is at 40 Farragut Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-625-2776.
