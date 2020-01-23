HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The J. Harold Duberson School in Mays Landing has stood vacant for nearly a decade. As a result, the weather and vandals, have taken a toll on the building that has stood on Farragut Avenue since its original founding as the Mays Landing High School in 1928.
It was renamed to its current moniker in 1972 in honor of Duberson, an active member of many school organizations and civic and service clubs, and then served as a middle school in the district.
The Hamilton Township Board of Education owns the building and has entertained numerous offers for the structure, none of which resulted in a sale. Local residents have mixed feelings about preserving the structure. Many feel that it has become an eyesore and would like to see it demolished to make room for open space or tax ratables. However, that is not a feasible option, since the building is on the state and federal historical registers.
Others, especially members of the Hamilton Township Historical Preservation Committee and the Township of Hamilton Historical Society want to see the building preserved and used.
The latter group may well get their way if Heather Szymanski can fulfill her dream. She hosted a standing-room only meeting at Cousin Mario’s Restaurant in Mays Landing on Thursday, Jan. 16, to outline a plan to use grants and other funding methods to reopen the building to house a multitude of functions.
“I graduated from the school in 1986,” she said. “It now stabs me in the eyes each time I drive by it.”
Szymanski has served as a technical marketing director and energy auditor for large engineering and manufacturing firms in various parts of the country. As such she is very familiar with grants and various other funding sources.
She returned to Mays Landing last year to deal with family issues. “When I returned, I started to survey the town and discovered many vacant buildings,” she said. “Mays Landing is a grant-writer's dream. I focused on the school because it could become a center to uplift the community.”
She has been working with the Township of Hamilton Historical Society which shares her vision for retaining and maintaining historic structures in the township
Szymanski would like to see the building become a community center with activities for all ages. Among the amenities she envisions are a rooftop café, videoconferencing suites, event space, a senior citizens center, childcare center, a greenhouse and the gym to be refurbished for Police Athletic League activities.
“It could become a real moneymaker for the township as outside entities would pay to use the facility,” she said.
Szymanski recognizes that this won’t be an easy task. “Estimates to bring the building to a usable state range from $3 to $13 million,” she said. “But there are many funding sources out there that can make this come to fruition.”
She plans to outline her plans to the Hamilton Township Board of Education at its monthly meeting scheduled for Monday, Jan. 27, in the Michael Duberson Library at the William Davies Middle School on Route 40. The public is invited to attend.
