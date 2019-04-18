Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

The Current of Mays Landing & Township of Hamilton

Record Store Day turns up the vinyl at Hamilton Mall

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Record Store Day was celebrated nationally on Saturday, April 13. In our community, The Rock Shop in Hamilton Mall participated and the masses of local record fans responded.

Customers started lining up well before the 9 a.m. opening of the store to try and score some limited edition RSD vinyl pressings of artists and bands that are part of the big day of releases and re-releases.

According to manager Brian Morgan and staff, hundreds of people attended the event.

The top sought out LPs were from Green Day and Weezer. Since Record Store Day crosses over all genres of music, there was something for everyone. Giveaways included T-shirts and tote bags full of RSD swag.

A few bars and restaurants also helped promote Record Store Day, with tapping a special Grateful Dead themed beer from Dogfish Head called “American Beauty,” among other brews. Charlie’s Bar in Somers Point gave away themed American Beauty pint glasses and Record Store Day posters. The Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall in Atlantic City also offered themed beer specials and held a three-day social media contest to give away a Dogfish Head Record Store Day music package.

