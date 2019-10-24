On Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Sustainable Township of Hamilton Green Team and the Township of Hamilton Clean Communities Program will sponsor a recycling/shredding/cleanup event.
The Township of Hamilton Police Department will join in, sponsoring “Operation Take Back New Jersey,” a drop-off for unwanted prescription drugs. No questions asked.
This will be located at the parking lot across from Town Hall, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. This event is for all Township residents. Activities include
• Document shredding program for residents
• Prescription Drug disposal program
• Recycling for Rigid Plastics
• Recycling for plastic bags, shrink wrap, etc.
Early birds are welcome to join the Green Team for a community litter cleanup at 8 a.m. Meet at the Cove Beach, 577 Park Road for the cleanup!
