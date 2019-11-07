HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Republican township committee candidates Charles Cain and Carl Pitale handily defeated their Democratic opponents, two-term incumbent Committeewoman Judy Link and former Township Committeeman William Beyers at the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5 to earn three-year terms on the governing body.
However, a large number of still uncounted mail-in and provisional ballots could mean that one or both of the Democrats can overtake their rivals.
The Democratic candidates have not yet opted to concede.
Newcomer Pitale led at the polls with 2515 votes, with Cain gaining 2395. Link had 2074 votes and Beyers tallied 1975 votes.
If the results hold, the Republicans will increase their majority on committee from 3-2 to 4-1.
Cain felt vindicated after being attacked in a very negative mailer distributed days before the election.
“Republicans have always run a clean campaign,” he said. “The Democrats lost because they tried to tear down their opponents with lies and deceit. Carl and I proved that you can win an election by staying on message.”
“I’m very humbled and excited to start this new journey in my life,” Pitale said. “I just want to offer my thanks to those who supported us.”
