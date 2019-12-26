122619_ham_preschoolsanta IMG_7809

Barbarito and Beyers Preschool's Mays Landing children took part in Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus story time. Several other interactive activities promoted a good relationship with all in attendance.

 BILL BEYERS / PROVIDED

