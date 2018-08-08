HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Three incumbents and one newcomer submitted their nominating petitions to the Atlantic County clerk before the July 30 deadline to run for three three-year terms on the Hamilton Township Board of Education.
The incumbents are current board President Eric Aiken, Vice President Amy Hassa and Margaret Erickson. Warren Gerald Nelson is seeking his first term on the board.
Two candidates have filed to fill a one-year unexpired term: current board member James Higbee and newcomer Denise Alianell.
Incumbent Kristina Carr is the lone candidate seeking a three-year term to represent Hamilton Township on the Greater Egg Harbor Regional Board of Education.
The candidates will be on the ballot on Election Day, Nov. 6.