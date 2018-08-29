HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Recent changes to flood insurance rate maps have local officials urging residents to check the status of their properties to determine whether it has changed.
“Some properties that were in the floodplain have been removed while others have been added, township Community Development Director Philip Sartorio said. “The map update started in 2010 and has taken into account the effects of Superstorm Sandy.”
Under the 1977 FIRM, Sartorio said, 197 buildings in the township were considered to be in the coastal flood hazard area. This was reduced to 148 buildings by the new FIRM, a 25 percent decrease. Eighty-four buildings were removed from the flood hazard area, but 35 other buildings were added.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency partners with the state and local communities to identify flood hazards, assess flood risks and provide accurate data to guide stakeholders in taking effective mitigation actions. The data are incorporated into flood maps that support the National Flood Insurance Program and provide the basis for community floodplain management regulations and flood insurance requirements.
When a new map is issued, or an effective map is revised, a property’s mapped flood hazard, as well as building or insurance requirements, may change.
Sartorio urges residents who feel they may be affected by the changes to access the FEMA website at https://msc.fema.gov.