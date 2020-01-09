HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Mays Landing branch of the Atlantic County Library System held a kids' craft program Wednesday, Dec. 4, for ages 6 to 12 to celebrate the holidays.

Nearly 20 participants came out to customize their decorations any way they chose using supplies such as pom poms, markers, sequins, cotton balls, wiggly eyes, rick rack and ribbon on foam-shaped gingerbread people, trees and candy canes. They also created a felt snowman to hang.

The free event was sponsored by the Atlantic County Library Foundation.

Load comments