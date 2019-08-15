The Oakcrest High School Band and Color Guard held their annual summer Band Camp the week of August 5-9 with full day practices.
The Oakcrest Marching Ambassadors will present their 2019 production "Grand Prix." They will be competing in Tournament of Bands Group 1 Open this seaon. You can see their performance of "Grand Prix" at all home football games, as well as local competitions including Egg Harbor Township on Sept. 28th and Absegami High School on October 5th. They will be concluding the season with championship performances at Hershey Stadium in Hershey, PA. in November.