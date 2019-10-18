On Sept. 27, students in Oakcrest High School's Dance composition received a master dance class in partnering taught by Tiffany Mills Company, a modern dance company based in

Brooklyn, NY.  The group was in residence at Stockton University from Sept. 23- Oct. 4, teaching classes, choreographing a work on dance students, and performing in the Stockton PAC at the end of their residency.  Oakcrest dance teacher Rachel Gaskill commented "We are so fortunate to have the opportunity to work with a professional dance company and appreciate the efforts of Stockton University Dance Department for bringing in such talented and inspiring artists."  

